Datum 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $202,059.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Datum has a total market cap of $723,360.00 and $202,059.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datum has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Datum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, COSS, OKEx and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.01228367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120310 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, COSS, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

