Davita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DVA. William Blair lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Davita in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $73.97 on Friday. Davita has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $74.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Davita will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,926,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,152,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 419,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,040 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

