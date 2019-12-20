DDKoin Market Cap Reaches $5.22 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $100,106.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00042389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.01218795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119534 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd.

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and DOBI Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.