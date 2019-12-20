DecentBet Achieves Market Cap of $432,845.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. DecentBet has a market cap of $432,845.00 and approximately $738.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.01231646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120914 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

