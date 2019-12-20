Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s previous close.

DCPH has been the subject of several other reports. Svb Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

DCPH opened at $65.93 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 29,820 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,322,218.80. Insiders have sold 241,565 shares of company stock worth $11,796,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after buying an additional 2,557,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 311,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

