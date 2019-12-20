DECOIN (DTEP) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.07 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $8,017.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000766 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DECOIN

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,321,178 coins and its circulating supply is 26,031,946 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

