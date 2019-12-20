DeepOnion Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Kucoin, RightBTC and Cryptopia. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $3,001.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005459 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001305 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00053389 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, RightBTC, Kucoin, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

