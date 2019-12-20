Dero Reaches Market Cap of $3.16 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. Dero has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $586,998.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,990,043 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

