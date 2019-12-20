Desire (DSR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,379.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 33.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. Desire has a market capitalization of $11,103.00 and approximately $5,379.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Desire has traded up 48.8% against the dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,209.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.81 or 0.01787405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.25 or 0.02612209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00558690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00653427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00056354 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00020102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013960 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

