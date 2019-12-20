Deutsche Bank Reiterates “$120.00” Price Target for Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a $120.00 target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $101.15 on Friday. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,374 shares of company stock worth $54,907,589 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth approximately $12,862,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.