Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Cap Reaches $38,730.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and C-Patex. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $38,730.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

