DeVault Reaches Market Capitalization of $10,804.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. DeVault has a market cap of $10,804.00 and approximately $193.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeVault has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One DeVault coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange.

DVT is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto.

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

