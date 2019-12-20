Diageo’s (DGE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,423.33 ($45.03).

DGE opened at GBX 3,183 ($41.87) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,292.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.47. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,096 ($40.73) per share, with a total value of £8,266.32 ($10,873.88). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 542 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,749.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

