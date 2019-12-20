Digix Gold Token (DGX) Hits Market Cap of $5.56 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for about $46.91 or 0.00650564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $5.56 million and $52,012.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01216884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00119554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

