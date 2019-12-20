Dimecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 25% against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $658,645.00 and $12.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010931 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003099 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005954 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

