Dimension Chain Reaches Market Cap of $73.43 Million (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dimension Chain has a market capitalization of $73.43 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimension Chain token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00004150 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global.

Dimension Chain Profile

Dimension Chain (CRYPTO:EON) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

