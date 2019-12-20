Dinastycoin (DCY) Price Hits $0.0002

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Dinastycoin has a market cap of $416,900.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded up 42% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000314 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Coin Profile

Dinastycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,930,541,186 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

