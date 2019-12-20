Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $254.53 million and $66.34 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, BX Thailand, CoinFalcon and BTC Trade UA. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00556906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011773 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008383 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000507 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 122,548,928,006 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, Novaexchange, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, Ovis, C-Patex, Kraken, CoinEgg, Graviex, Cryptohub, Bleutrade, BCEX, Gate.io, Bitsane, cfinex, Bittylicious, C-CEX, Fatbtc, BiteBTC, Tripe Dice Exchange, SouthXchange, YoBit, Bit-Z, Tux Exchange, Robinhood, BtcTrade.im, Instant Bitex, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Bitbns, FreiExchange, Bits Blockchain, Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA, ZB.COM, Cryptomate, Coinsquare, Tidex, Indodax, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Exmo, Koineks, Poloniex, CoinEx, Livecoin, Exrates, Crex24, OpenLedger DEX, BitFlip, HitBTC, QBTC, Coindeal and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

