DopeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,989.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $177,104.00 and $2,989.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00558756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008486 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000500 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

