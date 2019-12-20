Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Hits $0.0482 on Major Exchanges

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Liquid and IDEX. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $16.80 million and approximately $27,648.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.01228367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120310 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

