Dragon Option (DRAGON) Market Cap Hits $11,663.00

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. Dragon Option has a market cap of $11,663.00 and approximately $20,018.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Option token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, ABCC, Hoo and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Dragon Option has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00187194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.01232537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120619 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,253,597 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo, BigONE, ABCC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

