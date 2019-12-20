DubaiCoin Trading Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0842 or 0.00001167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $358,976.00 and approximately $1,774.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00023065 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007481 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008584 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007666 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

