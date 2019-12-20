Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Reaches $0.0418 on Major Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and $1.28 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,933,038 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

