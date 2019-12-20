DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

NYSE:DXC traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $37.58. 5,277,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,655. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 51.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,957,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,260,000 after buying an additional 3,703,155 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 33,417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 467,843 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,417,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 376,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

