Dynamic Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,497.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $612,111.00 and $10,497.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000570 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,226.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.01785509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.02610794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00556971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00646996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00056687 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00018894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,857,865 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

