Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the second quarter worth about $499,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at about $3,680,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,191,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DX stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $393.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.64. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 178.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

