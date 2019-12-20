Dystem Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (DTEM)

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Dystem has a market capitalization of $8,776.00 and $15.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. During the last week, Dystem has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010901 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003106 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005925 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem Profile

Dystem (DTEM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 8,238,446 coins and its circulating supply is 6,094,143 coins. Dystem’s official website is dystem.io. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio.

Buying and Selling Dystem

Dystem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

