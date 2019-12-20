e-Chat Price Tops $0.0002 (ECHT)

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. One e-Chat token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, IDEX and Exrates. In the last seven days, e-Chat has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. e-Chat has a total market capitalization of $3,713.00 and approximately $9,958.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.57 or 0.06882569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

About e-Chat

ECHT is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for e-Chat is echat.io.

e-Chat Token Trading

e-Chat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Chat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Chat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

