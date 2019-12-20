EchoLink (EKO) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. EchoLink has a total market cap of $711,605.00 and $59,194.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Hotbit, HitBTC and Huobi. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038531 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.76 or 0.06611574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029823 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001465 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000298 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

