Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $192.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

NYSE:ECL opened at $191.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab has a one year low of $135.77 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.21.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catelan Leanne bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Ecolab by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

