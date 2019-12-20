EDC Blockchain Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $16.84 million and approximately $272,904.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, LocalTrade, DigiFinex and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00058106 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00087217 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000997 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00070773 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,208.51 or 1.00070697 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000453 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DigiFinex, P2PB2B, LocalTrade and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

