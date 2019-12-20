Eden Hits Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Eden has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $823,511.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.01231158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

