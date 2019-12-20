Egretia Hits Market Cap of $6.25 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. Egretia has a total market cap of $6.25 million and $1.65 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinEx, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, Egretia has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.01227221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120278 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinEx, Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

