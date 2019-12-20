Eidoo (EDO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $161,393.00

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Eidoo token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002901 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Ethfinex and HitBTC. Eidoo has a total market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $161,393.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eidoo has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eidoo Token Profile

Eidoo’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,286,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,952,230 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Ethfinex, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

