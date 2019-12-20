Eidoo (EDO) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Eidoo has a market cap of $11.09 million and $174,129.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Eidoo has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Eidoo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002963 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, HitBTC and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eidoo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00187325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.01226296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00119244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eidoo Token Profile

Eidoo launched on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,286,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,952,210 tokens. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/.

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.