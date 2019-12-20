Einsteinium Tops One Day Volume of $40,189.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and approximately $40,189.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00557494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008447 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000275 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,106,592 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.