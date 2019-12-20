ELA Coin (ELAC) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. ELA Coin has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One ELA Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.01234928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120661 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

