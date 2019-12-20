Electra (ECA) Trading 20% Lower Over Last Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Electra coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. In the last seven days, Electra has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Electra has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $722.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,502,464,310 coins and its circulating supply is 28,635,307,757 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinBene, Fatbtc, Novaexchange, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

