Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Electroneum has a market cap of $35.45 million and approximately $82,483.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Liquid, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,929,170,502 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Bitbns, CoinBene, TradeOgre, Liquid, Kucoin and Cryptomate. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

