Emphy (EPY) Market Cap Reaches $62,558.00

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Emphy has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Emphy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Emphy has a total market cap of $62,558.00 and $79.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00556906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008383 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About Emphy

EPY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emphy is emphy.io.

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

