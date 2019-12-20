Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given a C$56.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been given a C$56.00 price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Enbridge from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.62.

ENB traded up C$0.42 on Friday, hitting C$51.77. 4,850,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,811,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$39.69 and a 12 month high of C$51.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.20.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$11.60 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 18,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.97, for a total transaction of C$917,867.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,540,458.57. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.18, for a total value of C$301,910.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,219,279.20. Insiders sold 26,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,779 in the last three months.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

