Energo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $283,201.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. Energo has a market capitalization of $263,821.00 and approximately $283,201.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energo has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Energo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Gate.io, CoinEgg and Coinnest.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.27 or 0.06760648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

TSL is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com.

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEgg, Coinrail, CoinBene and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

