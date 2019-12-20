Enigma Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00005635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Liqui, Binance and Huobi. Enigma has a market cap of $30.38 million and approximately $450,447.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00068488 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00603839 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000842 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GOPAX, Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex, Huobi, Binance, OKEx, Kyber Network, HitBTC, AirSwap, Mercatox, ABCC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

