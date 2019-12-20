Equal Market Cap Tops $181,117.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Equal token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Equal has a total market cap of $181,117.00 and $11.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01216884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00119554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,752,497 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

