Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fortress Biotech’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Fortress Biotech in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

FBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.32. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.08% and a negative return on equity of 131.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 65.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 65.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 838,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 43.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 66,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.