Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwest Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $75.93 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.18.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $725.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 59.24%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.49 per share, with a total value of $382,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,434.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 5,450 shares of company stock worth $416,561 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

