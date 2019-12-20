Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Brigham Minerals Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Brigham Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

MNRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $18.42 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at $275,554,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,202,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $16,834,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 650,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $12,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.