Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Marathon Oil Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cfra cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

MRO stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 356.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

