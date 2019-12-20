Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 20th (NKE, NOMD, OGI, OMN, OMVJF, PD, SAN, SIX2, SRL)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, December 20th:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $112.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Nike Inc alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $97.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $120.00 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Omnova Solutions Inc. develops, manufactures and markets emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals and decorative and building products for a variety of industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The Performance Chemicals unit’s broad range of emulsion polymers and specialty chemicals are used as coatings, binders, adhesives, and additives for paper, carpet, textile and various other industries. “

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV AG) is an Austria-based integrated oil and gas company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of oil and gas in three core regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the North Sea, as well as the Middle East and Africa. The Downstream segment comprises two business units: Downstream Oil, that operates around 3,800 filling stations in approximately 10 countries, refineries in Austria and Germany, both of which feature integrated petrochemical production, as well as the Petrobrazi refinery in Romania, which processes predominantly Romanian crude oil, and Downstream Gas, that focuses on gas trade and sales, as well as owns a pipeline network and gas storage facilities in Austria. “

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €113.00 ($131.40) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.