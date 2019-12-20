Ergo (ERG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $93,243.00

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Ergo token can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00007275 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $93,243.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01216884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00119554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo’s launch date was July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 9,329,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,282,951 tokens. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg.

Ergo Token Trading

Ergo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.